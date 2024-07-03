Dubai: After more than 14 years at the helm, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Bank of Fujairah (NBF), Vince Cook, will be stepping down from his role with effect from September 30, with Adnan Anwar, currently Deputy CEO, set to succeed Cook as the new Chief Executive Officer.

“Under his leadership, the bank has been through a digital transformation, broadened and deepened its SME banking, trade finance and Islamic finance offerings, and pursued a robust ESG strategy, delivering a strong financial performance despite significant global economic headwinds,” the lender said in a statement.

“The bank’s Directors are deeply grateful for Vince’s contributions and leadership over a period that has been transformative for NBF. His commitment to excellence in meeting customer needs, and strategic vision, have positioned NBF as a pre-eminent financial institution in the region. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours”, said Sheikh Saleh Bin Mohamed Bin Hamad AlSharqi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Adnan’s appointment marks a significant milestone for the Bank, we are confident that he will continue to drive the Bank towards achieving our strategic goals with a strong focus on delivering exceptional customer service. The Board believes that building on the bank’s strong foundation, Adnan will work together with NBF’s talented team to drive continued growth and innovation for our clients and stakeholders - taking the Bank to new heights.”

Adnan Anwar has been with NBF for over 19 years, being appointed Chief Financial Officer in January 2010, and Deputy CEO in November 2020. “With a deep understanding of the banking industry and a proven track record of success, Adnan is well-equipped to steer NBF into the future,” it added.