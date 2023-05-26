In an increasingly interconnected world, digital transformation has emerged as a fundamental driver of societal progress. The integration of digital technologies brings connectivity, empowers individuals, enhances service delivery, advances education, and fosters sustainable development. To unlock the full potential of digital transformation, it is crucial for governments, businesses, and individuals to collaborate, invest in digital infrastructure, and promote digital literacy. By embracing this digital revolution, societies can pave the way for a more prosperous and sustainable future.
A company that has been at the heart of digital transformation in the Middle East and North Africa for over three decades, stands today as one of leading providers of cutting-edge digital transformation solutions, helping organizations achieve their objectives and thrive in the digital era; “The world is witnessing an unprecedented transformation that’s reshaping societies in profound ways. The integration of digital technologies into all aspects of human life has become an essential catalyst for progress and development. From education and healthcare to governance and commerce, the impact of digitalization is remarkable, and Naseej is at the forefront of delivering cutting digital transformation solutions to its customers in the region.” Said Abduljabbar Al-Abduljabbar, Executive President of Naseej for Technology, the company that’s been serving the region’s leading universities, cultural centers, and public/private organizations since 1989, and is widely considered one of the Middle East’s digital pioneers.
The pioneering nature of Naseej and its culture of digital innovation has served it well over the years, enabling Naseej to take part in many “firsts”; from developing the first free Arabic web mail back in 1997 and being the first Internet Service Provider in Saudi Arabia, to the development of the first learning platform on the cloud in the UAE, and creating the largest cooperative union catalog throughout the Arab World which now serves as a cultural repository for Arabic knowledge, Naseej never shied away from pursuing innovative and disruptive technologies as they emerged, attempting in the process to localize such technologies to the needs of the region.
Another critical success factor for Naseej is its deep understanding of the digital transformation needs of organizations in the region, particularly the needs of educational institutes and cultural organizations, an understanding made possible by a unique blend of techno-functional expertise only a handful of solution providers possess; “working closely with hundreds of universities, libraries and public organizations over the past three decades across more than 15 countries throughout the region has provided us with unique insights and understanding of the true challenges facing our customers and how to address those challenges in the most efficient and cost effective means” said Mr. Al-Abduljabbar.
Today Naseej is again leading the way in digital transformation by adopting and incorporating to its offering emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), and automation, to optimize operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation.