A company that has been at the heart of digital transformation in the Middle East and North Africa for over three decades, stands today as one of leading providers of cutting-edge digital transformation solutions, helping organizations achieve their objectives and thrive in the digital era; “The world is witnessing an unprecedented transformation that’s reshaping societies in profound ways. The integration of digital technologies into all aspects of human life has become an essential catalyst for progress and development. From education and healthcare to governance and commerce, the impact of digitalization is remarkable, and Naseej is at the forefront of delivering cutting digital transformation solutions to its customers in the region.” Said Abduljabbar Al-Abduljabbar, Executive President of Naseej for Technology, the company that’s been serving the region’s leading universities, cultural centers, and public/private organizations since 1989, and is widely considered one of the Middle East’s digital pioneers.