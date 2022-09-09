SpaceX has held talks with Apple Inc. about bringing satellite connectivity to iPhones using the space launch company's Starlink service, according to Elon Musk.
The companies have had "promising conversations," SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Musk said Thursday in a tweet. Using satellites for cell phones would work best when the technology is specifically tailored to space-based signals, he said.
SpaceX and Apple didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
The tweet comes a day after Apple said it would partner with Globalstar Inc. for satellite-based service on the next version of its ultra-popular iPhone.