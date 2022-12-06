MultiBank Group, one of the largest financial derivatives companies in the world, has moved its headquarters to Dubai from Hong Kong. The group, established in 2005, was recently awarded licences from the Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE as well as the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
“When considering moving its headquarters from Hong Kong, the Board of Directors of the MultiBank Group had a difficult choice between Singapore and Dubai as its new headquarters,” explains Naser Taher, Chairman of MultiBank Group. “After lengthy deliberations, the Board of Directors unanimously approved the move to Dubai rather than Singapore. This is particularly so, in view of the positive and encouraging policy of the UAE government in promoting Dubai as a major financial centre.”
MultiBank Group is not only the most regulated financial derivatives company with more than 11 financial regulators worldwide but it has also maintained an unblemished record with all its regulators since 2005.
“We are very proud that MultiBank Group has moved to Dubai with an impeccable record with its global regulators bringing the world’s largest financial derivatives institution to Dubai to consolidate the position of the UAE as one of the world’s leading financial centres,” adds Taher.
The company recently organised a gala dinner to celebrate the move to Dubai. The invite-only event brought together influential members of the trading community, giving them the opportunity to partake in MultiBank Group’s vision for the future. As a leading financial products and fintech provider, the group has experienced unprecedented growth year-on-year across all metrics and record-breaking financial results.
MultiBank Group now boasts a daily trading volume in excess of $12.1 billion a day and provides services to an extensive client base of more than 1,000,000 customers from across 100 countries over five continents. It is present in over 20 countries across five continents worldwide including Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, Ireland, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Mexico, Cyprus, Turkey, Ecuador, United States of America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, India, Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands and now, the UAE.