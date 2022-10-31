Dubai: From an over 100-year-old Japanese perfumery to a new-age US company providing AI solutions to beauty and fashion industries, 1,400 exhibitors from 66 countries have descended in Dubai to showcase various beauty products and services at the Beautyworld Middle East 2022, inaugurated by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, chairperson and managing director of Dubai Women Establishment.

She pointed out that Dubai continues to be at the heart of global conversations on shaping the future of diverse industries by providing platforms for showcasing innovation, accelerating value creation and spurring growth and collaboration.

“The increased international participation at this year’s Beautyworld Middle East demonstrates Dubai’s growing role in bringing together stakeholders in global industries to share knowledge and explore partnerships.”

Following the inauguration, Al Marri visited a number of country pavilions at the fair, including Turkey, Germany, France and Brazil, as well as various stands including that of Dubai Municipality, Swiss Arabian and Cosmed.

Running until November 2, Beautyworld Middle East offers visitors unrivalled access to seven of the industry’s fastest-growing product segments: Cosmetics and Skincare; Hair, Nails and Salon Supplies; Machinery, Packaging and Raw Materials; Fragrance Compounds and Finished Fragrance; Personal Care and Hygiene; Natural and Organic; and Beauty Technology.

Fragrance in focus

With the UAE enjoying a global reputation for fragrances, the trade fair has placed a special emphasis on fragrance at this year’s fair.

According to Euromonitor International, Emiratis are amongst the biggest spenders per capita on a global level on premium fragrances. Retail sales value for all fragrance products rose by 12 per cent in 2021 to $626 million.

This year’s show, spread across 14 halls, has also seen the return of the ‘Next in Beauty’ conference, which brings fresh thinking, new insights, and advanced business strategies to the fore.

The opening agenda was headlined by English scent maverick Jo Malone CBE, creative director and founder of Jo Loves. She spoke about her inspirational story of artisan beginnings and global success, followed by a live demonstration of her new ‘Fragrance Tapas’ experience.

“Dubai is full of opportunity, and everyone wants to help each other here, which is incredible to see. It is also teeming with creativity which is a perfect atmosphere for us to be in,” she said.

Another highlight on Day 1 included an outlook on the MENA market for Beauty and Personal Care from Amna Abbas, Senior Analyst at Euromonitor International. She revealed the region’s beauty and personal care industry is valued at $36 billion with 11 per cent growth projected through 2026. Hair care, fragrances, and skin care are the top-performing categories.

Established in 1920 in Japan, Takasago, one of the leading Asian fragrance companies, is one of the oldest perfumeries at the show. “We do specific research in different countries in the region to understand the consumers’ needs. For us, the Middle East definitely is a key area in the world of fragrance. We are showcasing our signature scent and fragrances that were created specifically for this event. This is one of the top forums to share our fragrances with this part of the world,” said Sylvain Eyraud, marketing and communication director of Takasago.

Launched last year to mark Beautyworld’s 25th anniversary, the ‘Signature Scent’ competition has returned this year. Inspired by the essence of the region, 16 of the top international fragrance houses are challenged to design and create their own interpretation of a bespoke signature scent for the show.

Visitors will be able to cast their vote in a blind sampling, with the winner crowned as the official scent for the 2023 edition of Beautyworld Middle East.

Flyn Roberts, show director, Beautyworld Middle East, said: “We also have an increased focus on eco-friendly and organic products that have become vital in the beauty industry, and it is incredible to see some of the brands on site and how quickly they have adapted to the growing demand.”

Speaking to Gulf News, she said consumers’ mentality had shifted from makeup and cosmetics into skin health during the COVID-19 pandemic.