Etisalat corporate customers will be able to pay using e-Dirham

Dubai: The UAE’s Ministry of Finance announced it signed an agreement with Etisalat to provide e-Dirham services on the telecom provider’s official portal.

The deal is part of the Ministry’s policy to cooperate with government and private entities to develop digital payment solutions to customers in the UAE. Under the deal, Etisalat’s corporate customers will be able to make their payments electronically using the e-Dirham system via Etisalat’s digital channels.

Younis Al Khoori, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, said that growing the e-Dirham network is part of targets of the UAE’s digital economy agenda and enhances the country’s competitiveness.

The e-Dirham system provides customers with features that include fixed fees and the possibility of paying service fees through various channels such as mobile phone applications, digital wallets, and self-service kiosks across the UAE.