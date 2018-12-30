The company has no debt, landing them with a favourable capital ratio or Tier 1 ratio of 26 per cent, and this concept is similar to even Sharia-compliant investing. “This [growth in assets] would be possible due to the capabilities and expertise of the bank that we have developed over the years. The market knowledge of Lombard Odier from sustainable investing over the years to Sharia investments is more known in the whole region. It’s a natural progression and we have the legitimacy,” he added. ESG investing is estimated at over $20 trillion in AUM, that amounts to around 25 per cent of the professionally managed assets around the world.