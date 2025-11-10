Dubai: Eyewear brand Lenskart, one of India’s most talked-about IPOs this year, opened lower than expected on Monday. The stock listed at ₹395 per share, slightly below its issue price of ₹402, and quickly fell to ₹356, a drop of nearly 10%.

Even though India’s main stock indexes were up, traders said investors were being selective. Several recent consumer-tech IPOs that started strong have since underperformed, making buyers more careful.

The IPO was oversubscribed 28 times, with institutional buyers leading the charge. But after listing, these investors held on to their shares instead of buying more, leaving little support for the stock in early trading. Retail investors, on the other hand, seemed cautious and avoided taking risks on day one.

“People liked the brand, but not the price,” one analyst said. The grey market premium—a signal of investor interest—had also dropped to about 2% before listing, showing that excitement had cooled.

Analysts say investors were worried about the high valuation. Many believed the company was priced at a big premium compared to other retail firms, despite limited profits and ongoing spending plans.

Later in the day, it recovered and traded close to the issue price, but the weak start surprised many after such a heavily subscribed offering.

Bottom line: Lenskart’s first-day stumble came down to high pricing and cautious investors, not weak business fundamentals. The company’s performance over the next few quarters will reveal whether this was just a slow start—or a sign that markets are demanding more realistic valuations.

Lenskart is a leader in India’s eyewear market and wants to grow internationally. The coming months will show if it can turn that ambition into real returns.

Despite the weak start, analysts say the poor debut doesn’t mean the company’s future is in trouble. Lenskart’s stock bounced back to ₹413.80 later in the day—up 15% from its low—showing investors still see long-term potential.

“We have 2,600 stores today and plan to open many more,” Bansal said.“We’ll keep investing in technology, especially as we develop new products like smart glasses.”

Founder Peyush Bansal said the money raised from the IPO will be used to open more stores, invest in technology, and strengthen the brand globally.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.