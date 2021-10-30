October the best month for stocks this year

Stocks on Wall Street rose Friday, adding a small gain to what was already the S&P 500’s best month this year after strong earnings reports in October helped calm investors’ nerves.

For the month, the S&P 500 gained 6.9 per cent - its best showing since November, when stocks jumped more than 10 per cent in the wake of the presidential election in the United States and as drug companies reported promising results for their coronavirus vaccine candidates. The index rose 0.2 per cent Friday.

October’s rally came as investors shook off a number of concerns that had dogged Wall Street just a month ago. In September, worries that high inflation, slowing growth and supply chain logjams would lead to economic misery for US companies and consumers pulled the S&P 500 down about 4.8 per cent. It was the benchmark index’s worst month of 2021.

But improving prospects on several fronts fueled the rebound. Earnings reports from the country’s biggest companies overwhelmingly came in better than investors had expected, driving gains in a number of individual stocks. Of the 244 companies in the S&P 500 to report third-quarter results as of Thursday, 82% have done better than Wall Street analysts had forecast, according to the data provider Refinitiv.

Large technology stocks, whose sheer size gives them an outsize influence over bench marks like the S&P 500, rallied as well. Microsoft rose more than 17 per cent, and Alphabet climbed more than 11 per cent in the month after reporting solid financial results. And a deal to sell 100,000 of its electric cars to the rental company Hertz pushed Tesla’s stock value beyond $1 trillion for the first time.

As oil prices continued to rise, energy companies also profited. On Friday, Exxon Mobil and Chevron both reported a third-consecutive quarterly profit of more than $6 billion. Exxon Mobil’s shares climbed nearly 10 per cent in October, and Chevron’s gained close to 13 per cent.

NYT