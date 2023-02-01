New Delhi: Dubai: India is raising its capital investments in the 2023-24 financial year to a substantial Rs10 trillion – that’s 3 times what was the level in 2019-20 – as the government goes in for a growth budget. The Rs10 trillion capital investment represents 3.3 per cent of GDP.

“In spite of the massive slowdown globally caused by Covid-19 and the war, the Indian economy is on the right track,” said Nirmala Sitharaman, who is expected to lower the government’s fiscal deficit while announcing spending and other measures to keep India as one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world.

Investors cheer Stock market investors sure are cheering, with India's main index at 60,24 points at 11.20 am UAE time, and that's higher by more than 1,000 points. The impression is that India can stick to the post-pandemic growth story, and the revision of income tax slabs could be just the spur consumers want.



Stocks of key industry verticals such as tourism are pushing higher. "Anything that is retail focussed should be getting a boost in the days ahead," said a market watcher. "The big bet investors will make is that this is a consumer-friendly budget. Ahead of an election year, this is a feel-good one."

The budget also outlines creating an ‘urban infrastructure fund’ as India aims to make it smoother for global businesses seeking to set up manufacturing/logistics hubs in the country. Post-pandemic, countries are competing to take in such possibilities as businesses realise that consolidating all of their overseas interests in single markets could create supply chain logjams.

Personal income tax

In latest budget, India raises exemption for income tax rebate to Rs700,000 from Rs500,0000.

India reduces maximum upper tax to 39 per cent from 42 per cent, which is ‘one of the highest in the world’.

There are major shifts in the income tax burden of individuals. Reduction of up to 25 per cent are being offered depending on the individual’s annual income. For instance, someone generating Rs1.5 million gets to pay 10 per cent of it, down 25 per cent from the previous regime.

India’s revised income tax slab is a win-win for middle-class 1. Up to Rs300,000 - 0%



2. Rs300,000 to Rs600,000 - 5%



3. Rs600,000 to Rs900,000 - 10%



4. Rs900,000 to Rs1.2 million - 15%



5. Rs1.2 million to Rs1.5 million- 20%



6. Above Rs1.5 million - 30%

India is third largest eco-system for start-ups globally… - Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance of India

No NRI mention

Leading lights in UAE’s Indian business circles also point to the fact that NRIs have not been given any mention in Budget 2023-24.

“In the last year of the current Lok Sabha, the Budget finds NRIs don’t mean anything to their motherland,” said Ram Buxani, Chairman of Cosmos-ITL Group. “There is not even a hollow mention of NRIs in the text. The recent Pravasi Bharati award was given to just one person out of 4 million Indian expatriates living in the region.

Except for that, there will be a lot of appreciation for the inclusive budget otherwise. This year’s budget is the voter’s budget. And NRIs don’t have a vote in their country. - Ram Buxani of Cosmos-ITL Group

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi attend the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, Image Credit: ANI

The ‘Saptarishi’ way

While the FM Nirmala made a point of committing more into India’s villages/tribal zones, there are 7 overarching targets for growth and boost development:

Inclusive development; Reaching the ‘last mile’; Infra investment; Unleashing potential; ‘Green’ growth; Youth power; and Financial sector

Lab grown diamonds

India is also planning a quick move into the still emerging ‘lab grown diamond’ space, through special incentives. More jewellery retailers are using such diamonds as opposed to natural ones, and there is also a growing acceptance among consumers, especially among a younger buyer profile.

The FM’s announcement to further upgrade the 'DigiLocker' platform will give a big boost to user documentation, support the onboarding efforts of NBFCs and fintechs driving financial inclusion among the country’s MSMEs and underbanked population. - Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Holdings and Vice-Chairman of FERG UAE

‘Polluting’ vehicles

The Budget is going for green with renewed push. Polluting vehicles are being given short shrift, with a new programme announced to turn older government-owned vehicles into scarp.

‘Unity’ mall A new sort of mall? The Finance Minister is calling on Indian states to create ‘unity malls’ where handicrafts and other merchandise particular to that state can go be displayed – and catch the eye of potential shoppers.

The Budget is focusing on tourism in a big way - domestic tourism is being given special focus through 'Dekho Apna Desh, - Jeet Gianchandani, founding Partner of JCA Consultants

Interest-free loans

Indian states will be offered interest-free loans, and these need to be used in tandem with their own capex schemes.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India's logo as she leaves her office to present the federal budget in the parliament, in New Delhi Image Credit: Reuters Statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the opening day of the Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi Image Credit: Bloomberg Presidential staff on the opening day of the Budget Session at Parliament House in New Delhi Image Credit: Bloomberg

Duty cuts on TV, mobile parts

Domestic mobile phone production is getting more support, through reduction in custom duty. This has been one area where India has made headway of late, a fact emphasised by Apple widening its production of iPhones.

TV production too is getting the same treatment, as India spots an opportunity to deepen its manufacturing base across sectors and categories, especially in high-end gadgets.

“The economic growth indicated of 6.8 per cent is realistic - and it will still be higher that most countries,” said Tariq Chauhan, CEO of EFS Group.

The increase in capital expenditure with a focus on communications, road, and water resources, will give a significant boost to infrastructure spending. That’s a definite positive of Budget 2023-24. - Tariq Chauhan of EFS Group