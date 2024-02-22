Dubai: The UAE satellite telecommunications provider Thuraya will launch a new smartphone with satellite connectivity for businesses and consumers alike. The formal launch is set for September, but in the coming days, the handset will go on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
The 'Skyphone by Thuraya' - for the first time ever, the company says - allows its users to 'enjoy an every-day smartphone' with satellite connectivity (calls and SMS) anywhere inside of the Thuraya satellite coverage across Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
"Whether the customer is in the heart of a bustling city, undertaking frequent overseas travel, trekking in remote areas, venturing through the desert, or sailing at sea, the Skyphone by Thuraya always means that they will stay connected," said a statement.
The price point has not been revealed. The handset also supports terrestrial 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G frequency bands for worldwide cellphone coverage.
Based on the Android 14 operating system, it features a Qualcomm Octa-core Kryo processor for high performance and speed. With an 'IP67' rating, the handset has a 6.67-inch Amoled display with Gorilla glass. The design includes a retractable satellite antenna, which is 'not visible when not in use and can be extended when activating satellite services'.
There are three rear and one front integrated camera. The Skyphone has two nano-SIM card slots for terrestrial and satellite connection, extending the coverage of its users to areas which are not covered by cellular towers. (The smartphone can also be used with mobile operator SIM cards from any of the 370 plus Thuraya 'roaming partners' in over 170 countries.
Thuraya is part of Abu Dhabi headquartered Yahsat, and which this week had announced smartphone to satellite connectivity services via its network.