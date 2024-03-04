Abu Dhabi: UAE’s Edge Group, on Monday, formalised a new joint venture (JV) agreement with Spain’s Indra Sistemas (Indra) to develop and manufacture next-generation radar systems in the UAE. The joint venture will also open a pipeline of orders for approximately 300 advanced radar solutions, Edge Group has said.

Spain’s Indra is a leading IT and defence systems company and a major player in European programmes such as the Eurofighter and the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS).

It will give the new Abu Dhabi-based JV access to a non-NATO, non-EU pipeline of orders for almost 300 sophisticated radar systems. The company said in a statement that it will also significantly expand its capabilities in the advanced radar solutions business for air, land, and sea.

The agreement was signed in Madrid by Edge Managing Director and CEO Hamad Al Marar and Jose Vicente de los Mozos, the CEO of Indra.

Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, said, “Our new joint venture with Indra, as a global market leader in the field of advanced radar technologies, will enable us to combine the strengths of both companies to create an entity which will become a major industry-player in this sector.”

The JV will strategically focus on the continued development of sophisticated technologies, innovation, and global market expansion by targeting untapped and fragmented non-NATO markets outside of the European Union.

Marc Murtra, Chairman of Indra, said, “This agreement between the two companies can create one of the world’s leading players in the field of radar technology and is a step forward in Indra’s international expansion strategy.”

Edge said it would bring its commercial strength and technology building blocks. At the same time, Indra will enhance the new company’s capabilities by transferring technology and shifting some engineering, commercial, and manufacturing capabilities to the JV.

Meanwhile, Hamad Al Marar said, “This new joint venture with one of Europe’s top three defence technology players in this sector will enable EDGE, in partnership with Indra, to significantly expand and diversify the scope of its offerings through knowledge sharing and the development and manufacture of advanced radar systems to customers around the world.”

José Vicente de los Mozos, CEO of Indra, said, “This JV will help us expand our geographical reach and our international mindset in our defense business and increase our proximity to global clients.”