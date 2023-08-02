Dubai: Delaware-headquartered Airalo, the world’s first eSIM store, announced the successful completion of its Series B financing round, raising an impressive $60 million. The round was led by e& capital, the investment arm of e&, bringing Airalo’s total funding to $67.3 million. Other notable investors included Antler Elevate, Liberty Global, Orange, T.Capital, Rakuten Capital, Singtel Innov8, Telefónica Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, SEA’s (now known as Peak XV Partners) Surge, KPN Ventures, and I2BF Global Ventures.
The substantial capital injection will fuel Airalo’s growth plans, including expanding its community of millions of users, bolstering its global team, and introducing Airalo Partners—a tailored connectivity solution for businesses and organizations worldwide. With cutting-edge technology and a user-centric approach, Airalo continues to empower travelers with seamless access to mobile networks, transforming their journeys into unforgettable experiences.
“Over the past years, Airalo has alleviated the pain points and improved the experience of millions of travelers by providing very affordable and accessible connectivity all around the world,” said Co-founders Abraham Burak and Bahadir Ozdemir in a joint statement. “This new consortium of investors will further enable us on our quest to build the gateway to instant connectivity worldwide.”
Since its establishment in 2019, Airalo has been committed to democratizing global connectivity, making it accessible and affordable for travelers worldwide. The Airalo marketplace, the world’s largest eSIM platform, empowers users with convenient access to eSIM (digital SIM) packages, allowing them to connect to mobile networks in hundreds of destinations worldwide.
“We are pleased to lead the Series B financing round for Airalo, a company that has come a long way over the past 18 months with a focus on providing exceptional customer experience,” said Kushal Shah, Managing Director, e& capital. “We believe that Airalo has the potential to become a travel essential and are excited to support their journey towards becoming the definitive gateway to instant connectivity worldwide.”