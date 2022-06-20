Dubai: In its latest 5G push, UAE telco e& has gone through the deployment and testing for ‘mobile network slicing’ on the super-fast network. This was done in partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei.
Mobile network slicing harmonises the infrastructure, improve visibility, control and flexibility. “The slicing architecture is more advanced in 5G private networks,” e& said in a statement. This would then enable a fast rollout, ‘flexible resource isolation’, and adapting different kinds of enterprise-level requests.
Huawei supported Etisalat UAE by providing an E2E (end-to-end) converged approach that ‘controls operational expenses’. It also provided the 5G core solution that includes a series of cloud products for packet core networks and delivers integrated capabilities from hardware to application software.
“Network slicing will play a crucial role in relaying a seamless experience for consumers and enterprises by enabling new and innovative 5G services as well as creating an indelible impact on industries such as gaming, entertainment and healthcare,” said Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Etisalat UAE.
Network 'slicing' also enables the creation of isolated logical networks that can share resources of the network in a controlled way. It works by works by 'chopping up' the existing network to ensure dedicated bandwidth to a selected application or process, as well as offering 'reduced latency, sensitivity or speed to a company’s most critical systems'. This is helpful while protecting the network from failure.
With the tools to efficiently manage network resources and provide differentiated services with dedicated performance, we can enable new business model innovation and use cases across different sectors and unlock new revenue opportunities to realise the full potential of 5G