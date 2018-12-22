Once a trend begins it has a tendency to continue for some period of time. The same can be said about a new leg or swing of a larger multi-leg trend. The 2014 high to the January 2016 low is one leg down of a downtrend. Since the index broke below the January 2016 low three weeks ago, a continuation of that downtrend has triggered. It can be anticipated to fall for some period of time overall given the larger bearish trend continuation pattern now present.