Stock markets in Dubai and Abu Dhabi retreated into negative territory on Sunday, reflecting the sentiment of other Gulf indices Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Top indices on the UAE bourses witnessed a sharp sell-off on Sunday after investors grew increasingly uneasy on escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Dubai Financial Market’s top index dropped 2.3 per cent to 2,706.97 points in early trading, while Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange fell 1.3 per cent to 5,035.48.

Prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a US drone attack, which was followed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warning that the U.S. “won’t see the effects of their mistake today, but they will witness it over many many years to come.” President Donald Trump in turn flagged that the U.S. has identified 52 Iranian sites that it would hit if Tehran retaliates.

“Iran’s retaliation is likely to be gradual, with a string of attacks in and outside the region, rather than a one-off,” said Firas Modad, Middle East Director at IHS Markit, adding that Iran may also conduct attacks against energy, desalination, maritime and aviation assets in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“In any case, Iran is almost certain to retaliate, bringing about further escalation,“ Modad added.

Other gulf stocks also took a hit after the news. The main stock index in Kuwait decreased as much as 4.1 per cent, while Qatar exchange’s top index was down 2.6 per cent. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul fell 1.5 per cent in initial trade,