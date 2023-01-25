Dubai: It could be that CEOs in the Gulf and Middle East are seeing signs that a global recession is less likely – or the intensity if it happens might not run too deep to hurt their prospects.
Whatever be the case, these CEOs are quite optimistic about the Middle East’s economic prospects for 2023, according to a survey by the consultancy PwC, with two-thirds of business leaders polled sharing the sentiment. Yet, they still are not quite that optimistic the global economy would be heading into growth, with 73 per cent of global CEOs and 82 per cent of regional CEOs expecting a decline in these next 12 months. In fact, “Just 21 per cent of North American CEOs and 18 per cent of European CEOs are confident in revenue growth in their own markets,” the PwC report finds.
That is in marked contrast to the vibes shared by this region’s executives, ‘where 63 per cent are confident about their own companies’ revenue growth, with 71 per cent confident about their outlook for the next three years’.
The news coming out of the US is indeed setting off alarms, especially for anyone in and connected with the tech industry. Layoffs are becoming a constant, and the concern is more sectors could see it happening to some degree.
In recent months, UAE and Gulf businesses have been taking precautions against being over-exposed to a global downturn, and cash management is the order of the day. Where possible, they are trimming their debt loads.
"Our survey outlines key takeaways on how CEOs in the region are moving ahead to future-proof their companies and stay ahead of longer-term challenges,” said Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Senior Partner. But “Today, macroeconomic volatility and geopolitical tensions are undoubtedly impacting the confidence of global CEOs' outlook.”