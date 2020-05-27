The main bourse in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were seen rising on Wednesday, as UAE markets resumed trading after a three-day closure on account of Eid Al Fitr. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The main bourse in Dubai and Abu Dhabi were seen rising on Wednesday, as UAE markets resumed trading after a three-day closure on account of Eid Al Fitr.

Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index gained 2.6 per cent to trade at 1,981 points, while Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) rose 1.1 per cent at 4,156 points.

Emaar-related names led the gains in Dubai, with Emaar Properties up 4.5 per cent, Emaar Malls up 5.8 per cent and Emaar Development up 2.6 per cent.

Also among top gainers were Dubai Islamic Bank, which rose 2.6 per cent, and Union Properties, which rose 3 per cent.

Real estate developer Union Properties said in a statement that one of its units launched an arbitration claim for about Dh1.5 billion it was owed - a claim related to construction work for a “significant” project that was completed around 10 years ago.