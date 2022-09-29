Dubai: The UAE has been ranked No. 1 nation on ‘brand performance’ for 2022, with the country’s handling of COVID-19 and the way it opened up the travel and tourism sector cited as the main factors. With a score of 80.5 out of a possible 100, the UAE made these gains while the bigger economies are still some distance away from returning to pre-Covid times.

The rankings were issued by the influential UK-based Brand Finance (which also brings out an annual list of the world’s most powerful corporate brands). For the UAE, the full gains from its various economic reforms and initiatives launched in 2021 started to show results this year.

“The UAE attracted a higher volume of trade, tourism, investment, and talent than other nation brands,” says the report.

The Brand Finance rankings come when the UAE has just removed the compulsory wearing of face masks in public. “The reforms and better connections with regional economies mean that UAE is recognised as a top destination for talent,” said a spokesperson for the company.

On whether UAE’s consistent message about being the place to work and live is being heard by the intended audience, the spokesperson said: “Very much so.”

This at a time when “brand performance has not yet returned to its pre-pandemic levels for most nation brands in the ranking. With global interactions in the crucial areas of trade, investment, tourism, and talent attraction down across the board throughout 2021, most brand strength scores remain held back by the legacy of the pandemic,” says the latest Brand Finance report.

Residency reforms

The full extent of the UAE’s multiple changes to the long-term residency.criteria will start being felt from October, in particular those associated with the Golden Visa on property investments of Dh2 million and more. Simultaneously, visa reforms that retain and attract talent in select categories such as healthcare, tech, and in the R&D space.

"Thanks to maintaining a higher brand performance score and improving its brand perceptions, the UAE has defended its position as the strongest (76.7 out of 100) as well as most valuable - $773 billion - nation brand in the Middle East and Africa," the report says.

How do other nations stack up?