Dubai: Shahrukh Khan will take on the brand ambassador’s role for Burjeel Holdings, currently the UAE’s biggest private healthcare operator. The Bollywood superstar and IPL team owner will appear in a regional multi-platform ad campaign in the coming weeks.
Burjeel Holdings, which operates 39 hospitals and medical centers across the MENA region, hopes to use the Khan association to connects with an increasing number of people travelling to the UAE for their medical needs.
“Visiting Burjeel Medical City and listening to Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil was both insightful and inspirational,” said Khan. “Meeting employees and witnessing the immense passion and pride they have in their work was humbling. They really live the value of being for the people, by the people, and I’m excited to be a part of that story.”
Burjeel Holdings’ partnership with SRK follows the recent announcement of a planned expansion into Saudi Arabia. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, which will see it seek opportunities to invest up to $1 billion by 2030.