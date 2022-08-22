With crypto , take these steps

Crypto trading platforms are facing a liquidity crisis and some have enacted daily limits on investors. Here are some safeguard measures investors should take on crypto buys:



* Always open an account and invest with a registered and regulated exchange/broker;



* Choose the horizon and purpose of entering the crypto markets. Investors wanting to trade over a short term can better look to trade in crypto futures/CFDs. But this comes at additional risk and the requirement of always maintaining sufficient MTM margin and excess cash liquidity in the account;



* Investors willing to enter and hold the cryptocurrency for a longer duration can look to enter positions with spot exchanges. Investors looking to earn additional yield can look to stake these spot holdings with other De-Fi lenders. During an extreme market fall, do not exit the position in haste. With a long-term scenario in mind, sticking to the same is crucial. This is especially true even if the spot prices drop below the average buying price;



* Do not fall for market rumors and always invest in the right crypto product with the right platform. The Terra Luna collapse has very well highlighted what a poorly designed use case and technology application can do to the individual’s savings; and



* Understand and look for what cryptocurrency does. Simply investing in a speculative token with no practical use cases is bound to make the investor lose money at some point of time.



- Bal Kishen Rathore of Century Financial