“These stocks have returned more than 40 per cent in 2018 and we believe further upside is difficult to justify on fundamental grounds. Having said that, we would not be surprised to see them overshooting their fair values in a market driven by flows. Nonetheless, we see the consolidation wave presenting new opportunities within the sector,” Al Mal Capital said in a note. Meanwhile, the total net foreign inflow in Saudi this year has already surpassed the $1.2 billion mark. The Muscat MSM 30 index closed 0.24 per cent lower at 4,114.80. The Qatar exchange index closed 1.18 per cent lower at 10,180.69.