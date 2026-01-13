GOLD/FOREX
Tokyo stocks jump 3% at open on election speculation

Nikkei average rises 3.37% in early trade, index plays catchup after US shares advance

A man walks past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo on October 14, 2025.
Tokyo shares jumped more than three percent Tuesday morning on speculation that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will call a snap election to capitalise on strong poll numbers.

The Nikkei average rose 3.37 percent or 1,751.20 points to 53,691.09 in early trade, as the index also played catchup after a Japanese national holiday and US shares advanced overnight.

Takaichi was appointed Japan's first woman prime minister in October and her Cabinet is enjoying an approval rating of around 70 percent.

But her ruling bloc only has a slim majority in the powerful lower house of parliament, hindering its ability to push through her ambitious policy agenda.

"If a lower house election is confirmed, we can anticipate a renewed buying trend," according to brokerage house Monex.

"That's because it is significant to have the foundation of the Takaichi administration solidified."

She is considering dissolving the lower house at the start of a parliament session on January 23, the Yomiuri and Mainichi newspapers reported last week, citing unnamed government sources.

That would mean an election would be "highly likely to be held in early to mid-February", the Yomiuri said.

