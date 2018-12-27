But the gains halved by 1130 GMT as a pan-European equity index fell 1.1 per cent after a strong open and export-reliant German shares lost 2 per cent. “Yesterday was a blowout day for US equity markets which triggered optimism that this could be a key reversal day — but the upward momentum has not really followed through into Asia and Europe,” said Lee Hardman, an analyst at MUFG in London.