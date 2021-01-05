A bit of crystal ball gazing

“Fortunately or unfortunately, every January I say this about the current January. In 2020, I said this will be a great year, in 2019, I said the same... and in 2021, I will again say the same.



"Global events and Black Swans are not in anyone's control - but what I can tell you is that in 2020, Shuaa had its best operational performance ever. And 2021 we are targeting to make it even a better year despite any upcoming risks in the region or globally.



"Nevertheless, I'm optimistic. I think we are almost at the peak of the Coronavirus - it is just a matter of time. Whether it is six, eight, 12 or 18 months, it is just a matter of time till we slowly see a decline in this pandemic globally. And a very quick recovery - because there is pent up demand in many sectors whether it is tourism or aviation, etc."



But let’s not forget in the past year what coronavirus has done - it accelerated technology. And that’s why you see us today evolving and adapting to the changes in the world and making technology an important pillar of what we do.”

