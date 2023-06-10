Dubai: Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) has introduced an accelerated business setup process, allowing companies to obtain licenses within just 45 minutes.
The free zone offers a wide selection of 1,500 business activities, catering particularly to those in the publishing, creative sectors, and related industries.
“Aspiring business owners, especially those in the publishing, creative sectors, and allied industries, can also avail unique solutions tailored to their needs in the world’s first-of-its-kind publishing Free Zone,” it said in a statement on Saturday.
To further support aspiring entrepreneurs, SPC Free Zone has unveiled a limited-time package that reduces business licensing and setup costs, presenting a strategic opportunity for business owners to join the largest publishing ecosystem in the region.
This package also includes the processing of essential documents such as the Memorandum of Association (MoA), lease agreements at the free zone, share certificates, certificates of formation, and business activity certificates. Additionally, the package covers administrative processes such as E-channel registration, establishment card issuance, and UAE residency in less than 5 days, as well as Emirates ID typing.