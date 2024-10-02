Dubai: Saudi energy company Acwa Power and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation are partnering to develop renewable energy projects in Uzbekistan valued at $4.2 billion (Dh15.4 billion).

The initial projects include Sazagan 1 and 2 in Samarkand, with a 500 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic plant and 334 MW battery energy storage systems (BESS) for each site.

These projects are expected to commence commercial operations between the second quarter of 2026 and the second quarter of 2027.

The second phase consists of the Kungrad 1, 2, and 3 wind projects located in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, each incorporating a 500 MW wind power plant and 100 MW BESS. Operations for these wind projects are anticipated to begin by the second quarter of 2028.

As part of a joint development agreement, Acwa Power will transfer 49 per cent of its interest in both the Samarkand and Kungrad projects to Sumitomo.

This partnership builds on agreements established during the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 Business Forum in May 2024.

This collaboration supports Acwa Power’s expanding portfolio in Uzbekistan, which already includes several wind power plants and the country’s first green hydrogen facility, capable of producing 3,000 metric tonnes per year.