Robinhood Markets announced Monday that it had raised an additional $2.4 billion from existing shareholders, on top of the $1 billion it took in last week.
The latest funding round was led by Ribbit Capital and also includes Iconiq Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures and NEA, Robinhood said in a blog post.
"This round of funding will help us scale to meet the incredible growth we've seen and demand for our platform," Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick said in the post.
The fundraising was earlier reported by the Wall Street Journal.