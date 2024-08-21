Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company today announced its investment in Yondr Group, a leading global hyperscale data centre developer, alongside Apollo via an existing investment from Apollo-managed funds.

Yondr, headquartered in London, is a global developer, owner, and operator of hyperscale data centres. The company provides scalable data centre infrastructure for major blue chip technology players and has a contracted and reserved capacity of 878MW, with 58MW currently operational.

Mubadala's investment will support Yondr's ambitious growth strategy, which has been developed in line with the rapid demand growth for hyperscale data centres.

Global cumulative data centre demand is expected to grow at an 11% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) by 2032, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), 5G technology and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The investment builds on Mubadala's rapidly growing portfolio of leading global data centre assets under its digital infrastructure portfolio.

Mounir Barakat, Senior Executive Director of Digital Infrastructure at Mubadala Investment Company, said, "This investment marks an exciting addition to Mubadala's rapidly expanding digital infrastructure portfolio. We are witnessing a strong growth in demand for hyperscale data centres in response to the rising data demands from AI adoption, 5G and IoT, and Yondr will play a key part in providing solutions for some of the world's fastest growing corporations."