The first potential support zone may have been reached last week as it’s derived from the monthly peak resistance (now possible support) from early-October 2009 at 2,408.90. Last week’s low was close so we’ll have to watch price action going this week to see if there are any signs of a short-term reversal. We can identify a price zone of potential resistance when adding prior swing lows from 2013 to the 2009 price level. By doing that we get a potential area of support from around 2,409 to 2,300, and if extended, down to 2,174.