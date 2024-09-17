Abu Dhabi: Microsoft Corp. and G42 are establishing two artificial intelligence centers in Abu Dhabi, months after they inked a $1.5 billion deal to accelerate AI development and global expansion.

One center will help develop best practices and industry standards for the responsible use of AI, according to a statement Tuesday. The US firm will also open its first ‘AI for Good Research Lab’ in the region to support social goals, including advancing food security and strengthening climate resilience.

“We are committed to additional steps with G42 that advance responsible AI use for customers and that strengthen the relationship not only between our two companies, but between our two countries,” Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, said in a statement.

The moves build on Microsoft’s existing partnership with G42, which is seeking to become an AI superpower in the Middle East.

G42 has also teamed up with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, which is looking to expand in the Gulf region. G42 will adopt processes to “harden AI systems against probing, testing and attacks” in connection with the commitments made to the US and UAE governments, according to the joint statement.

Microsoft’s investment deal in G42, signed in April this year, hopes to enhance the UAE’s position as a global AI hub and provide further opportunities for partners and customers to innovate and grow.

As part of this expanded partnership, it was announced then that Smith would join the G42 Board of Directors. Building on the two organizations’ long-standing collaboration in AI and digital transformation initiatives, Microsoft said then its investment will deepen the reciprocal commitment to this strategic partnership. G42, in turn, will run its AI applications and services on Microsoft Azure and partner to deliver advanced AI solutions to global public sector clients and large enterprises.

The partnership will also support the development of a skilled and diverse AI workforce and talent pool for the UAE and broader region with the investment of $1 billion in a development fund for developers.

G42 and Microsoft have also promised to work together to bring advanced AI and digital infrastructure to countries in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, providing these nations with equitable access to services to address important governmental and business concerns while ensuring the highest standards of security and privacy.