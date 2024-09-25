Dubai: Microsoft Corp. adding the UAE to its Global Engineering Development Center network, which will also be the US tech giant’s first such in the Arab world.

“Abu Dhabi is well-positioned to lead global efforts in AI, championing transformative solutions that benefit both people and the planet,” said Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

“Abu Dhabi’s advanced digital and physical infrastructure, combined with the UAE’s strategic location at the heart of the world, allows us to drive positive, far-reaching impacts across industries and societies alike.”

The new Microsoft facility will work on new AI innovations, cloud technologies and advanced cybersecurity solutions. This announcement is the latest by Microsoft that ‘further strengthens the UAE’s position as a global hub of tech innovation and talent’. The company had earlier struck a partnership with Abu Dhabi headquartered G42.

“Our Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi will bring new talent to the region and help power innovation that will drive economic growth and job creation for both the UAE and the world,” said Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft.