Dubai: More than 30,000 enthusiasts and industry professionals are expected to turn out for the Dubai International Boat Show opening March 1 at Dubai Harbour. They can cast their eyes on 175 plus yachts in all shapes and luxury trims in the 29th edition of the event.
The MENA region hosts more than 12 per cent of the world’s superyachts, while Dubai has become one of the Top 10 nautical hubs in the world. “Dubai has over the years has created an extensive ecosystem and a sophisticated hub to nurture some of the greatest boat designers and manufacturers in the world,” said Riju George, Group Director, Exhibitions, DWTC. “That’s why every year we see an influx of international visitors to the show.”
There will be 50 and over global and regional launches at the show, including the Gulfcraft’s the Majesty 111. There will be more than 10 new brands on display, including Abeking & Rasmussen, Boutique Yachts, Finnmaster and Greenline Yachts.
There is also the Middle East Yachting Conference (MEYC) on February 28, to ‘discuss some of the industry’s key trends around technology, geo-politics, investments and debate strategy of the future in a challenging yet optimistic market’. Among those presents will be Thomas Weigend, Managing Director of Meyer Werf, who is building the Njord yacht, a 948-foot luxury vessel, described as ‘the world’s largest private residence yacht’ with 117 private apartments.