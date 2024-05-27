Dubai: The next edition of the by-invite only Global Wealth Conference opens in London May 28. There will be a sizeable representation from the UAE, at a time when the country’s financial services space has seen some significant activity, whether through family offices, M&A deals, or private equity moves.
"The UAE is committed to fostering sustainable growth and innovation on a global scale,” said Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman of SWFI. This year's conference theme will be on ‘sustainability, allocation, and innovation’, aimed at ‘tackling critical global challenges while driving advancements in diverse sectors’.
The London event, which will be held at six venues in London, will have 450 attendees. The conference typically attracts a diverse range of participants, including representatives from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, asset owners, family offices, and asset managers.