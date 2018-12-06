UK’s stock investors can wave goodbye to index gains of the last 18 years. The FTSE 100 on Wednesday closed below the level seen at the end of 1999, and extended its declines on Thursday. The benchmark gauge fell as much as 2.9 per cent, the worst drop on a closing basis since June 24, 2016, the day after the Brexit referendum. The renewed sell-off in global equities is piling additional pressure on UK stocks, already rocked by concerns about UKPrime Minister Theresa May’s ability to get her Brexit deal through Parliament.