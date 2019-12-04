IsDB’s first green Islamic bond is the lender’s third sukuk listing this year

Dubai: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Wednesday launched a €1 billion green sukuk, its first green Islamic bond.

A green sukuk, which can be invested in by both Islamic and conventional investors, is one in which proceeds from the sukuk investment can only be used for environment friendly investments.

Nasdaq Dubai said it welcomed IsDB’s listing, which is the lender’s third sukuk listing this year, following two listings of $1.5 billion each in April and October. IsDB has a total of 11 Islamic bonds currently listed on Nasdaq Dubai with a total value of $13.65 billion.