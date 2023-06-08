“The rupee is expected to trade in a tight range against the dollar over the next three months, close to its historic low. But any hawkish moves from the Federal Reserve on rates could result in the weakening of rupee.



“For the past two months, the rupee traded in a narrow range of 81.61-82.85, as the Reserve Bank of India

possibly intervened to shelter the currency from big swings. Global dollar strength - due to the paring of the Fed rate cut bets from the end of the year and the debate whether the Fed will hike the interest rate again on June 14 - are contributing to the resurgent strength of the dollar, which is putting pressure on the rupee.



“This month, the Rupee is expected to remain in a range of 81.80-83.30, and RBI may look to curb the volatility around 83-83.30 levels. With inflation likely to have eased in May, a dovish stance by the RBI - when other central banks are keeping the doors open for further policy tightening - may result in wider interest rate differentials and a weaker rupee.”



- Spokesperson at LuLu Financial Holdings.

