Dubai: Indian expats in the UAE have started getting 21 to the dirham for the first time ever. This comes after the rupee slipped past 21 early on Monday (May 9) after closing last Friday at 20.95 levels in inter-bank currency space.
“The Indian currency is getting its signals from the stock markets – and the signs are all in the negative,” said an official with LuLu Exchange. “On the remittance side, we could see some heavy action, especially by corporate clients. There could also be some remittances by Indian expats - but many had already sent their monthly payments at the start of the month, when the rupee was around 20.80 levels."
So far, there is no sign of the India central bank, RBI, making an intervention in the market, said a Mumbai-based FX analyst. The Indian stock markets is very much in the red at the start of the week, with the benchmark Sensex slipping by 677 points (as of 9.45am IST).
While the Indian economy has shown signs of growth and recovery across the board - despite elevated input and labour costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions - inflationary pressures continue to loom as it is largely predicted to be about 7.5%, far beyond the central bank's tolerance band
Heavy fund outflow
According to Bloomberg, foreign funds pulled out $17.7 billion from Indian equities this year, the highest on record, as the prospect of aggressive tightening by global central banks roiled markets. The currency has also been buffeted by other headwinds including a widening current account deficit, and a surge in global crude prices. Even the Reserve Bank of India's out-of cycle rate increase last week hasn't been able to stem the rupee's decline.
"The RBI's recognition of the need for urgency in normalising policy is a source of support," BNP Paribas strategists Siddharth Mathur and Chidu Narayanan wrote in a note. "However, as equity flows can dominate interest-rate sensitive flows, there is a high downside risk to the INR from a deterioration in equity market sentiment as a result of a rapid tightening in domestic financial conditions."
USD/INR traded at all-time highs around 77.255 today and has fallen around 1.80% since the RBI’s (rate increase by 0.40%) last week. That does leave the RBI in somewhat of a bind, and it is an issue others around Asia will be feeling sooner, rather than later
