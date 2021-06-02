Harmony OS allows users to tap into capabilities of different gadgets from a single device

Dubai: Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Wednesday launched its own operating system for mobile phones called ‘Harmony OS’.

The new platform can be integrated with Huawei Vision, smartwatches, tablets, smartphones, and handheld units. It can also be introduced to IoT (Internet of things) devices such as cameras, household appliances, power sockets and lamps.

“We're now about to enter a new era where everything will be connected and intelligent; however, consumer experience is not ready for a new era,” said Richard Yu, Huawei's consumer business group CEO, during an online event on Wednesday.

“We can use Harmony OS for smartphones and watches, and it can even be implemented on devices with as little as 128 KB of RAM - I don't think any other operating system in the world is capable of that,” said Yu.

A feature of the operating system called ‘DSoftbus’ allows consumers to assemble the capabilities of different hardware based on their own needs. For instance, with the help of this feature, users can control the cameras of other devices to capture multiple angles.

“You can also easily access materials, saved in your phone from your PC, and then add it as an attachment in an email - there's too many more possibilities for us to explore,” said Wang Chenglu, President of Huawei's Consumer Business Software Department.

Harmony OS’ control panel allows users to easily manage services on a smartphone or tablet and at the same time control other connected devices.

“One of the biggest differentiators of Harmony OS is its ability to combine the capabilities of hardware, and create one super device,” said Chenglu. “In the past, devices had to be connected via complex cables”

Do you want to connect your laptop to your phone? Simply drag the laptop icon onto the phone icon on the Harmony OS interface.

“This operation is so much easier than existing solutions and I believe it will be quickly picked up by consumers,” said Chenglu. “Traditionally, for two devices to connect, they must go through multiple steps, including discovery, pairing, and authentication”

Huawei also launched a range of smart watches and tablets powered by HarmonyOS 2, including the Huawei Watch 3|3 Pro, the new 12.6-inch Huawei MatePad Pro. In addition, it also released the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, its wireless bluetooth earbuds, and two high-end monitors, the Huawei MateView and the Huawei MateView GT.