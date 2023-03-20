Dubai: Gold has again shot past $2,000 an ounce as investors worldwide keep worrying about a continued crisis for the banking sector – even after Swiss bank USBS confirmed it will buy troubled Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion.
Gold's surge - it had dropped to $1,974 earlier in the day and then suddenly reversed course past $2,000 - comes as markets and investors worldwide remain unsure of where the banking industry is headed. All of the Asian markets are down, with India's Sensex slipping more than 800 points and the Hang Seng by 550.
By 01:00pm today (March 20), gold had dropped back to $1,999. But the situation in the markets remain extremely fluid, and will continue until the Fed comes up with its decision on whether to go for another hike or not on Wednesday.
UAE gold and jewellery retailers are bracing for a rough period, with domestic and tourist buying having dropped since Friday when gold started to push higher. "The weekend has been a dry spell, what we had were people willing to consider exchanging their gold holdings for new jewellery," said one retailer.
In such exchange programs, gold held by consumers - bought over the years - gets sold at today's current prices. If they are exchanging it for jewellery, they only need to pay for the making charges. But these days, many retailers are offering discounts on their making costs they pass on to shoppers.
More to follow...