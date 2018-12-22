“We are 12 per cent off an all-time high,” Kinniry said. “The reader needs to be immune to the points. Just look at percentages. We have people say, ‘Just look, the market is down 800 points.’ But 800 points in a Dow that is at 23,000 and a Dow that is 1,000 or even 10,000 is a lot different. We really have to start looking at percentages instead of points.”