In the digital age, cloud security is paramount to protect sensitive data and ensure business continuity. Best practices involve a multi-layered approach. This includes strong access controls and authentication mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access, said experts at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2023.
Adel Alhosani, Chief Information Security Officer, Dubai Customs, said: “We should not be scared by any technology, we must be confident. But we need to ask why we need the tech in our business, whether it’s cloud, IoT or ChatGPT for that matter. If you are confident with what you are doing in your company, facing possible tech issues shouldn’t be risky, new tech will add value to the business.”
Regular security audits and vulnerability assessments help identify and mitigate risks. Implementing robust backup and disaster recovery strategies ensure data resilience, said Dhiraj Sasidharan, Vice President, Threat & Compliance Management, Emirates NBD.
“We have a lot of regulations in the banking sector that we need to understand and comply with. A lot of due diligence has to take place – what kind of data is going to be pushed into these systems and who is looking at that data?” he said. “I don’t believe in just compliance; I believe in looking at the details to fully understand the information.”
“For us, compliance comes first,” said Ashraf Esmat Khalil, Senior Solution Architect, Huawei Middle East & Central Asia. “No matter what country we operate in, we have to comply locally. We provide cloud training, knowledge and testing to ensure our client is ready to operate. We go above and beyond to make sure they are capable and ready to use the cloud safely and securely.”
“Determine whether your business is ready to use the cloud,” concluded Vishal Vijaykumar Bhawnani, Head of Cyber Security, Virgin Mobile UAE. “That was one of the first things I learnt on my journey in the industry.”