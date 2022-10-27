The Governing Council at the European Central Bank (ECB) announced its decision to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday.
ECB tweeted details of the decision to hike rates.
The euro edged down slightly and European government bond yields fell a whisker. The rate hike was in line with market expectations. The euro dropped to a session low of $1.0008 having been trading down around 0.5% at $1.0032 before the decision.
The yield on the benchmark German 10-year Bund was last flat on the day at 2.115% vs 2.195% before the decision.
Details to follow