"The move also forms part of Emirates Driving Company’s strategic priorities where it is exploring sustainable growth through various opportunities locally and across the GCC as well as working to achieve national and international accreditation for excellence in driver education."

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said: "With its high market value and exceptional customer satisfaction, Excellence Driving Centre will become a valuable addition to our company, where together we will be able to collaborate to achieve the best outcomes for our customers as well as expand our services to become the regional leader and ultimately enhance road safety across the entire region. This will, in turn, increase shareholder value and diversify our driving education offerings across various markets.”