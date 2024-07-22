Emirates Driving Company PJSC, a subsidiary of Multiply Group, has announced the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Excellence Premier Investment LLC, parent company of the Excellence Driving Centre, as part of its ongoing efforts to achieve expansion and enhance its services.
"The acquisition is set to elevate driver training in the UAE whereby both entities will contribute to develop of advanced training curricula and customised training programmes to meet diverse user needs," the company said in a statement.
"The move also forms part of Emirates Driving Company’s strategic priorities where it is exploring sustainable growth through various opportunities locally and across the GCC as well as working to achieve national and international accreditation for excellence in driver education."
Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, said: "With its high market value and exceptional customer satisfaction, Excellence Driving Centre will become a valuable addition to our company, where together we will be able to collaborate to achieve the best outcomes for our customers as well as expand our services to become the regional leader and ultimately enhance road safety across the entire region. This will, in turn, increase shareholder value and diversify our driving education offerings across various markets.”
Excellence Driving Centre was established in 2020, while Emirates Driving Company was founded in 2000, with a network of over 20 driving centres across Dubai currently. Following the establishment as a driving centre, Excellence Premier Investment has diversified into delivery services, limousine services, and auto workshop operations.