Dubai: Dubai’s Parkin pulled in a sharp revenue gain to Dh419.77 million for the first six months of 2024, up from Dh382.86 million. That brought about profit before tax of Dh218.4 million, against Dh188 million a year ago.

If the tax element is included, the profit tally would be Dh198 million.

"Our second quarter results highlight continued momentum in our core business of public parking and clear execution on key initiatives as part of our growth strategy," said Ahmed Bahrozyan, Chairman. "The company operates an extensive, digitally enabled, parking portfolio at strategic locations as part of the city’s critical infrastructure, with a systemic role in enabling mobility."

Q2 'record' despite April rains

"The company delivered revenue growth of 12 per cent in Q2, with total average parking revenue per day reaching a record level, notwithstanding the impact of the extreme rainfall that Dubai experienced in April and the slightly lower number of chargeable days in the period," said Mohamed Al Ali, CEO. "I am also pleased to report that EBITDA increased by 42 per cent with a margin of 65 per cent."

Average public parking utilisation rate during the April to June period was 26 per cent, up 1.8 per cent.

Parkin had its IPO and listing on DFM earlier this year.

Dh 107.1 m What Parkin got through fines in H1-24, which is 13% higher from a year before

More chances at higher growth

Soon, Parkin's numbers will feel the boost from an additional 7,500 new private developer spaces it signed up, as well as from the EV partnership with DEWA, 'which aims to develop Dubai’s EV charging infrastructure to create a more sustainable future for our city’s transport network'.

"The developer parking segment currently accounts for less than 10 per cent of total revenues, paid parking in private developer areas represents a significant growth opportunity for the company," said Parkin in a statement. (This is where the company takes on the management of parking areas associated with residential and commercial developments from private developers.)

In all, Parkin's developer spaces increased 17 per cent from 17,200 in Q2-2023 to 20,200 in Q2-2024. It signed an agreement to add the 7,500 additional spaces across six key locations in Dubai.

As of end June, the company was operating the parking at 3,700 of the new spaces. And by end July, 6,900 spaces were fully phased in, with the remainder scheduled by end August. (End of this quarter will also see a reduction of 7,700 spaces after the ending of a deal with a developer in the Al Sufouh area.)

What Parkin expects in H2-24

"Notwithstanding the effect of seasonality on operations and revenue in later quarters, the management team consider that the business will perform in line with guidance provided to the market during the listing process in Q1 2024," said a statement.