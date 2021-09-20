The theme for ATM 2022 is ‘Future of international travel’. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The 2022 edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) will be held live and in-person at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 8 to 11, 2022. In similar fashion to the 2021 format, a virtual edition will again take place the following week on May 17 and May 18.

“COVID-19 has dominated our lives since March 2020 and continues to do so in many parts of the world,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market. “However, although international travel and tourism has learnt from past experiences and adapted in some cases almost seamlessly, we now have an ideal opportunity to look ahead to the future of our industry.

“Dwelling too much on the pre-COVID-19 past would not necessarily be productive, especially because so many industry parameters and social attitudes have since been completely reset.”

The event will include destination summits focused on key source markets such as Saudi Arabia, Russia, China and India. ATM 2022 will also host dedicated conference summits covering aviation, hotels, sports tourism, retail tourism and a special hospitality investment seminar.

It will play an integral role in Arabian Travel Week, which is dedicated for travel professionals to collaborate and shape the recovery of the Middle East travel industry through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

Success story

Even with the travel and social restrictions, ATM 2021 was well received, with over 21,600 attendees from 110 different countries. During the virtual event, 30,790 profiles were registered on the ATM Virtual platform, almost 20,000 face-to-face virtual meetings took place, and there were over 6,600 conference views.