Dubai: Dubai Investments’ subsidiaries Global Pharma and Emirates Float Glass have entered into ‘knowledge transfer’ agreements with companies in Jordan and Egypt. This, in turn, represents an extension for Dubai Investments’ reach into new markets – and at the same time derive more from its portfolio of subsidiaries.
Globalpharma has a tech transfer deal with the Egyptian company Nerhado for production of medicines and nutritional supplements in the UAE. The company also partnered Jordanian companies Savvy Pharma and Itqan Pharma for knowledge transfer in R&D on value-added medicines. This in turn would expand the production base.
“Globalpharma has articulated a robust business plan that will provide knowledge and technology transfer,” said Ahmed Al Shared, Head of Operations, Dubai Investments. “We also see much opportunity to introduce, produce and market a pipeline of broadly diversified products to suit a diversified population.”
As for Emirates Float Glass, the MoU is with Soda Chemical Industries Company, which will involve supplying Emirates Float Glass with soda ash — one of the main raw materials in the production of glass.
Dubai Investments entered these MoUs as part of a collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology initiatives.