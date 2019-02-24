Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul index closed 0.40 per cent lower at 8,513.27. Most of the losses came from energy and capital good indices. Al Rajhi Bank closed 0.99 per cent lower at 99.80 riyals, while Saudi Basic Industries Corp. closed 0.65 per cent lower at 122.60 riyals. Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. ended 2.74 per cent higher at 10.50 riyals. Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. closed 1 per cent higher at 13.80 riyals. Elsewhere in the Gulf, the Muscat MSM 30 index closed 0.05 per cent lower at 4,053.36. The Qatar exchange index closed flat at 10,190.14. The Kuwait all share index closed 0.36 per cent higher at 5,251.07. The Bahrain index ended 0.76 per cent higher at 1,415.46.