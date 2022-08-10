Dubai: A ‘payments keyboard’ to ease the flow of funds in the digital space – that’s what Dubai-based fintech Ziina is filing a patent for. The keyboard, currently in beta-mode, can be used by businesses to generate payment links and collect payments, in three taps, and from within a messaging app – WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger – of their choice.
“The ZiiBoard (was) created especially for businesses,” said Faisal Toukan, CEO and co-founder of the app. “Since inception in 2020, we have made it our focus to design and build the most seamless way for individuals to send and receive money.”
The ZiiBoard allows SMEs and freelancers to request payments from clients directly within any messaging app. The ZiiBoard allows businesses to get paid via Apple Pay, Google Pay, or any international card. The recent Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022 found 88 per cent of consumers in the UAE prefer ‘convenience over cash’, using at least one emerging payment method in the last year.
Customers receive their invoices and are able to pay them seamlessly and instantly. “Transactions that take 10-20 minutes of back and forth are now reduced to 10 seconds,” said a statement.
Businesses will need to do is download the Ziina app and activate the ZiiBoard for it to appear alongside the Emoji keyboard or other language keyboards. Businesses on Ziina will be able to make payments a seamless part of any chat flow with their customers or friends.