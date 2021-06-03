Dubai: It’s no longer mandatory to have an Emirati partner or specify a fixed quota ratio for him/her.
The latest guidelines issued by Dubai Economy also state there are no additional fees, guarantees or capital requirement for full foreign ownership.
It further explained that a reduction of the percentage share of the Emirati partner from 51 per cent or his /her withdrawal from the partnership is “possible according to the legal procedures followed”.
However, the status of existing business licenses that include an Emirati partner remains unchanged. This is as per the Memorandum of Association (MOA) and the partners’ decision.
The Dubai economic department also explained that though it’s not possible to convert the legal form of a company from ‘Limited Liability Company’ to a ‘sole Proprietorship’ under a foreign name as per the existing law, the license can be transferred to a one-person company with limited liability.
Full ownership does not apply to commercial agencies, as they are regulated by the Commercial Agencies Law. Branches of foreign companies do not require an Emirati agent.
Invest in Dubai
To obtain a licence or amend the Memorandum of Association, investors can log in to ‘Invest in Dubai’. The platform can be used for initial approvals, trade name reservation, and licence renewal services.